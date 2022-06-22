Letter to the Editor: I worked with Frank in the Assessor’s Office, and I endorse him

As a former residential appraiser for the Summit County Assessor’s Office, from 2019 to 2021, I saw firsthand the leadership and expertise that Frank Celico brought to the county assessor position, and I enthusiastically encourage Summit County voters to support his reelection on June 28.

As a veteran of the assessor’s world — having worked for the Park County Assessor’s Office and currently working at the Jefferson County Assessor’s Office, in addition to my time at the Summit office — I can confidently state that Frank brought the managerial experience and professional background that a county assessor needs to succeed in the position.

One of the most important responsibilities of an appraiser is to do a thorough review of sales which have occurred within a certain time frame and to determine what that sales price reflects. Were there any upgrades, has the condition of the improvement changed, how many bedrooms and bathrooms where there at the time of the sale, etc.? This new approach, called prognose, builds models from this information and applies the statistical dollar amounts or percentages to properties which have not sold along with the ones that were used in the analysis. It is a very comprehensive program that not only makes it easier for the appraisers to present, but for the property owners to understand how their values were established. This new appraisal methodology has improved reliability and accuracy for Summit County property owners.

Having worked in multiple offices now, I can say that Frank has brought Summit County up to date with industry standards and, indeed, is hard at work to make sure your county assessor’s office is a leader in Colorado.

On June 28, reelect Frank Celico for county assessor.