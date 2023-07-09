Letter to the editor: I wouldn’t have supported the Dillon downtown redevelopment project
Roger Pelot
Aurora
Not sure where the Dillon Town Council is going with the huge Jake Porritt project. It’s not something I would have supported when I was involved with the town. If Mr. Porritt wants to show good intensions, perhaps he should take over the Uptown 240 project.
