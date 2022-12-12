Letter to the Editor: Icy roads are an issue in Summit County that need attention

We have been researching icy roads and why it’s an issue. We wanted to inform people in Summit County about icy roads and what they can do to keep themselves safe here.

There are many people that get hurt and injured. This is an issue in other communities, but it is a bigger issue here. There are around 1,000 to 2,000 deaths each year, 100,000 to 200,000 injuries and 500,000 to 600,000 crashes annually.

The worst time to drive on roads during winter is between 4-6 p.m. The main cause of this is warm temperatures and then the snow creates sheets of ice. The reason that we focused on this issue is that we want people to know that they need to drive safely when it’s snowing, and they need to have the right tires so they don’t slide around and cause crashes.

We want to raise awareness for people driving on ice. They need to be cautious and have the correct tires and car. We would like to inform everyone why they should drive safely in the correct cars.

Interstate 70 closes every two to four days due to snow, sun glare and car crashes, but Vail Pass is open almost all year long. If there is ever an animal on a down hill road, then you might just have to hit it because your car can go out of control if you try to slow down — then you could still hit the animal and damage your car.

All the stuff that we put on the roads, like salt, is very bad for our environment, so after a long time they have to go out and clean it all up so they can keep our environment as clean as it can be.