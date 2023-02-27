Letter to the Editor: I’d rather see workforce housing than the plans for Dillon’s town core

I do not claim to know a lot about the latest study to reclaim and rejuvenate Dillon’s “downtown” area, but I have some questions and observations to offer.

First, what number study is this? How many tax dollars have been thrown at this area in the past and why was yet another study needed or warranted?

As I understand the situation, the properties in central Dillon meet code. Frustrating as that might be, their buildings cannot be condemned and removed. Is what this study proposes an attempt to get around this situation so that the city can lay claim to these properties? I don’t know, and I didn’t get clarity from the article.

Another point I would raise is one that was posited in last Friday’s article. Dillon doesn’t so much need more business space as it does affordable housing for the nurses, postal workers, teachers, fire and police personnel that serve this scenic mountain community. As Bruce Butler suggested, whether through government and builder consortiums or any other workable solutions, workforce housing ought to be Dillon’s first priority — not second to some massive, overreaching urban renewal vision.

I have one further, deeply felt concern. Dillon broke its promise never to obstruct any of its residents’ views by allowing the construction of oversized, way-too-tall buildings that do precisely that. Does this new plan involve building similarly too-tall structures which will further impinge upon the aesthetic of the town?

Finally, I repeat myself in asking, has Dillon just thrown more good money after bad in having brought forth yet another designer’s javelin thrown at its core? I’d sooner see essential workers housed than to turn our town into another commercial center. Look what that idea has done to other nearby communities. Just what is the essence of Dillon, Colorado?