Letter to the Editor: If Copper Mountain Resort wants paid parking, it needs to fund transit

There was mention of paid parking at Alpine Lot at Copper Mountain Resort being an encouragement for skiers to use the Summit Stage bus system.

If the ski resort intends for that bus system to be part of their transit and parking plan, what are they doing to support a larger pool of bus drivers?

The Summit Stage has whittled down to hourly service from previously half-hour service. In the past, there were also Express routes running directly to ski areas in the mornings and afternoons. All of these services have been reduced due to lack of bus drivers. If Copper wants more skiers to use the stage, they need to step up and provide more drivers.

It is also noteworthy that Summit Stage is funded by a sales tax. While the Summit Stage service was initially funded as a cooperative among ski areas in the days of Ski The Summit, that is ancient history now. The ski area has no claim to incorporating the Summit Stage as part of their transit or parking plans without providing resources.