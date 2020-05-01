Letter to the editor: If county creates rules, it should be prepared to enforce them

The Summit Board of County Commissioners should learn from Yoda.

Yoda said, “Do or do not. There is no try.” The board does not get this.

In the wake of the new public health order requiring wearing of masks in public building, I was dismayed, but not surprised, to hear May 1 on KYSL radio about confrontations at Target between people wearing and people not wearing masks. I was also dismayed, but not even remotely surprised, to hear nothing about a law enforcement presence.

Making something mandatory without providing enforcement is not doing something. It is barely even trying, and as such it earns a failing grade. It creates not only a risk to public health, but also a risk to the personal safety of store employees and shoppers.

The board chose to make masks mandatory. The board must also choose to require law enforcement involvement when people do not obey the order. The staff of stores has neither the training nor the responsibility to enforce a county order. The sheriff’s office and the police departments do.

There should be an officer on call, if not actually present, to address violators of the order. They should be prepared to write citations or even make arrests as the situation warrants. There should also be information outside the store on making masks, unless a supply of masks can be on-site to facilitate compliance, and information about making orders for curbside delivery at that store.

It is clear from actions in the community and words in letters and comments to the Summit Daily that there is a difference of opinion on wearing masks. This letter is not about that. This letter is about the board stepping up to enforce its orders, or just stepping the rest of the way down and abdicating entirely.