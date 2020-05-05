Letter to the editor: If people don’t follow guidelines, we’ll pay for it

I went to Lowe’s Friday for the second non-grocery or post office trip since March 16. Lowe’s parking lot was jampacked as was the building. To everyone’s credit, most were wearing masks of some type.

I went to the post office to pick up our mail via Wildernest Road and Blue River Parkway. I was in heavy traffic.

I then returned home via Ryan Gulch Road. There was a block party of a dozen people in one of the driveways of a known short-term rental property.

On my street at a second home were a couple of guys with two large fishing float boats preparing for a trip.

I have great empathy for our local business owners and their employees. I fully understand the losses they have suffered and that the road to a new “normal” will be painful and over a longer period of time than anyone would like. We have tried in our own way to assist through donations and ordering from local restaurant takeout.

But I question the steps to recovery announced by our county health agency as reported in the Summit Daily News. The necessary testing facilities for all residents, or at least all workers, are not in place. This is evidenced by the reported eight positive employees at the Breckenridge City Market. It is painful economically to remain in a stay-at-home status. If we rush to reopen too soon, we risk even worse. We’ll have more deaths and a return to severe social distancing for a longer period than the first.

Is a weekend fishing float trip at your second home or a neighborhood block party a “necessary” reason to resume “business as usual”? Can Summit County residents afford this cost? We will pay for it.