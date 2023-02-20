Letter to the Editor: If skiing powder was hard work, instructors would be surfing

Boot Gordon, founder of the Bauhaus II School of Design, age 98, hasn’t skied for two years, but that doesn’t prevent him from teaching skiing. Boot, who wrote four books on skiing, including “5 Ways to Ski Powder,” told a fellow hot tubber in Silverthorne Recreation Center’s hot tub how to use the “Chris Anthony method” in deep powder on a steep hill.

The next day Jordan told Gordon, “It works. It was so smooth.”

Boot replied, “Its supposed to be smooth and easy. If it is work, you’re doing it wrong. In fact, if skiing were work, all ski instructors would be in Maui surfing.”

Then Boot taught Jordan about Stein Ericksen’s “Mambo” in the hot tub.