Letter to the editor: If you are struggling with drugs or alcohol, get help

I am an addict and alcoholic. I have no medical training. My expertise is that I am still alive and have stayed straight for 25 years. What we are experiencing with the virus is new to all of us, and our ways of coping using past experiences are not working. When you don’t know how to deal, you get mad/sad and want to blame someone. Then you get mad/sad because you can’t control what’s happening. You become hopeless and want the pain to go away. So you get loaded or hurt yourself. With your brain sedated, you become even more depressed, use more/drink more and become more depressed. I am not making this up. This is what I was taught in rehab. I am sharing this to help you understand how the brain works. If you are feeling like you are losing control, are so sad you can’t deal, running out of money to buy drugs/alcohol or making plans to hurt yourself, please get help. The docs will not turn you in to cops or tell anyone about you. There are meds to help you detox. Be honest to yourself no matter how trivial and unimportant you think you are. Talk to some stay alive.