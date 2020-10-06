Letter to the editor: If you don’t like the health rules, you should stay home

Letters like the one Saturday from the Edingtons in Kansas, and a similar one from a Golden resident, reinforced the fact that some folks just don’t get it. I would use a harsher term, but that would be rude. Sure, some changes were in place due to the pandemic, and sadly many businesses suffered, but Summit County and all the towns’ leadership kept us safe from serious COVID-19 outbreaks here despite the enormous number of visitors.

My wife and I are out a little less than normal but still enjoyed our favorites restaurants, we stood in line outside City Market in the cold and masked waiting for space to shop, and I played golf four or five days a week on the best golf course anywhere, Breckenridge, all summer. I get tee times for a large golf group, about 30 folks, mostly part-time residents with eight to 16 of us playing each day. We had a great summer, and I don’t know anyone in my fairly large circle of friends who had the virus.

We have lived here full time for 31 years and have no plans to move anywhere else. The vast majority of us, locals and visitors, had a memorable but crowded summer. Maybe folks like the Edingtons and the man from Golden should just stay home and let the rest of us continue to enjoy our beautiful mountain communities and our fantastic weather.