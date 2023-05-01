Letter to the Editor: If you own a home in Colorado, beware of this legislative bill

If you own a home in Colorado, be aware of this bill before the Colorado legislature.

Colorado House Bill 23-1190, Affordable Housing Right of First Refusal, has been moved into May in the legislature.

If this bill passes, it would force private property owners to inform the government of their intent to sell and allow the government first right of refusal to purchase your property.

It isn’t the proper role of government to dictate who you sell your property to.

I recommend contacting Rep. Julie McCluskie and Sen. Dylan Roberts to vote against this bill.