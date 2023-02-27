Letter to the Editor: If you throw your mail on the Silverthorne Post Office floor, you’re inconsiderate
Summit County
What is it with people who use the Silverthorne Post Office that they are so inconsiderate as to toss their unwanted mail on the floor?
There has not been a recycle bin in that facility for several years. Yet it appears some postal patrons think it is magically still in the corner. It isn’t!
Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
The employees are doing their best to run that facility, and I think they are doing a darned good job considering the challenges. Don’t give them extra work that they don’t deserve.
Herodotus (in his Histories) was the person who originally penned the words approximating, “neither rain, nor snow, nor heat nor gloom of night….” I don’t think “and picking up trash” has ever been appended to that saying in the intervening 2,500 years.
