Letter to the editor: If you want true freedom, beware other risks

I had a long conversation recently on Facebook with two friends who are definitely on the side of ending the stay-at-home order now and opening the economy. They questioned the efficacy of the research from major medical sources like Harvard, Princeton and Stanford and refuted it with a position from a little-known medical source. They claim freedom to choose wins out, Americans can do what they want and our rights are our rights. Well then,

I would start watching out for people running stop lights, driving on the opposite side of the highway and not paying taxes. These are established rules to maintain order, safety and our economy. But these people, based on bucking the stay-home order — which is about order, safety and our economy — will put us all at risk and slam us head on.