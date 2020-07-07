Letter to the editor: Ifurnish ad sets a positive example for community

Kudos to ifurnish for the full page ad in the July 4 edition of the Summit Daily News, which featured the simple message: “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.” This ideal is so relevant in our country in these times. And ifurnish is taking the lead by spreading this message.

Let’s all follow their example. We see the divisions and injustices in our society — let’s do our utmost to correct them.