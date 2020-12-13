Letter to the editor: I’ll boycott Summit Daily advertisers until paper cuts McGahey

I am writing to try to convince readers to stop complaining to Summit Daily News about the inflammatory and dangerous rhetoric in Kim McGahey’s sorry excuse for journalism. Like a ranting juvenile, he is trying to evoke this exact response from you, to the enjoyment of the newspaper because it is evidence of readership. His column is titled “Conservative Common Sense” when his views by definition are nothing of the sort. By definition, a conservative approach to the pandemic would be exactly what the state and county are doing, perhaps with even more restrictions. He is an alt-right teabagger, and if he got further right, he would fall off the edge of the earth, which is flat.

We will get through this, as homo sapiens have roamed the planet for 300,000 years and our country has survived far worse in its more than 240 years of existence. The mountains will still be here and snow will continue to fall. As long as food, shelter and heat are provided for those who are in need, we will be fine. The tax base is even greater than ever, and sales revenues were up throughout the summer. Real estate is booming. Another six to nine months of social distancing and mask-wearing is something we can endure.

McGahey’s fear appears to be that the adults will soon be taking over in Washington and his antics might become passe. If I were a business owner advertising in this paper, I would insist they drop his childish ravings, or I would drop my ads. However, as a consumer, I will no longer patronize any advertisers until Summit Daily does the right thing. I urge others to do the same. This appears to be the only way to encourage all involved to become more responsible.