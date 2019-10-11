Letter to the editor: I’m against Peak 7 paving and dividing our neighborhood

Just because people live in Peak 7 doesn’t mean they can afford to pay for their neighbors’ whims. The cost of living is already enormous without slapping everybody with a $20,000 bill to mitigate petty car problems, allegedly caused by gravel roads.

If some of your Peak 7 neighbors have $20,000 to tuck into savings, they have higher priorities like student loans, a child’s college education, a new roof or a chance to retire. Why should they have to choose between these or paving? Many are already living at the top of their budget, some must live within a certain proximity to work, and some have lost their jobs recently. If this measure passes, there are people (your neighbors) who could lose their homes, and others that would be one unexpected expense from bankruptcy.

Those in favor have publicly remarked, “We’ve earned this.” Have you earned the right to displace local wildlife for months, while the pavers vibrate throughout the area, creating an extensive asphalt road system through what was once a woodland neighborhood? Have you earned the right to put liens on your neighbors’ homes against their will, and to push your neighbor to choose between day care or paving, between home improvement or paving? At what point does anyone become entitled to paving at a $20,000 expense unto their neighbor?

There are untried solutions. We see multiple times daily heavy construction equipment, delivery trucks, even 18-wheelers shortcutting through our neighborhood to the resort properties. This is a county problem and a resort development problem. Where are the partnerships?

It is not time for paving at all costs. I’m for finding solutions together that unite neighbors. I am against oppression and against dividing this neighborhood. I’m proudly voting no on Measure 1C.