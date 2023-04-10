Letter to the Editor: Im also worried incorporation won’t serve Keystone’s community

I am also “worried incorporation won’t serve the Keystone community,” Mrs. Tanya Becker. Your voice and recent letter to the editor from neighboring Montezuma is very welcomed by those who emphasized their reservations and doubts.

Well, money won. Democracy lost. It is not an age or lack of proper oxygen flow to our brains due to our elevation. It is simply oligarchy and personal ambitions.

A question from my nonvoting friends is: what has the Keystone Citizens League done for the Keystone community over the years of its existence? I did not have any answer or recollection of facts.

Well, we still have time, and the process is not over. Incorporation rules and charter are on the table. It is time that all 140 brave neighbors will get together and closely watch every step. Proposals by the “committee” can be rejected if they do not follow our Constitution and try to encroach on our liberty and daily freedoms.