Letter to the Editor: I’m disappointed with customer service at Keystone Resort
Keystone
Just wanted to pass on my disappointment with Keystone Resort.
On Monday, March 20, the restaurant in the Outpost was closed and LaBontes closed their indoor dining and seating. This was almost four weeks before closing. I understand the staffing and housing issues, but Vail Resorts, you’re really in the customer service business, and this is very poor customer service. About 40-50 people were milling about the Outpost looking to sit inside, and it was unavailable.
I’ve been a homeowner in Keystone for almost 20 years, and service just continues to go downhill. A couple of other issues: food prices are outrageous; my local buses are every 40 minutes instead of every 20 minutes during the week; the Last Lift Bar closing time is earlier, etc.
Thank you.
