Letter to the editor: I’m glad Vail Resorts made profits. Now invest in staff.
Dillon
I am glad to hear that Vail Resorts did so well financially this past ski season.
I hope Vail Resorts can now afford to decrease expansions and improvements, which bring more business to the county, and invest in their employees by providing housing and increased pay. Employees will be able to have a reasonable standard of living and tourists may get better service if they do this.
