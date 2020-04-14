Letter to the editor: I’m not seeing much social distancing in Summit County
Frisco
Summit County is doing an awesome job at self-quarantine. In one day, I saw a huge influx of out-of-town construction and two local children meet up for kiss face at or near Meadows Park. Keep up the good work. It’ll be over real soon with that attitude.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.