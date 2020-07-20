Letter to the editor: I’m proud of Frisco mural and Main Street promenade

I am so proud and pleased to live in Frisco right now for a couple of reasons:

First, we affirm that Black Lives Matter. In a society where white lives have historically been perceived to matter more, we need to constantly remind ourselves how important it is to affirm the gifts that others bring to the mix. It’s not just the outdated mantra of “teach tolerance.” It has to become a cry to “embrace diversity.” The beautiful and diverse mural on our Main Street reminds us that respecting the lives of others in no way degrades our own. In fact, our lives are the richer for it.

Second, I love the Main Street promenade. I know of no one who can’t walk from a side street to the safely distanced outdoor dining and shopping. The increased width of pedestrian friendly space allows maneuvering room to escape the crowds of people who think masks are only for indoors, if at all, and that a group of six walking abreast down the sidewalk is the way to go.

Frisco, you are doing a great job! Keep up the good work!