Letter to the editor: I’m proud of Silverthorne for downtown planning

Boot Gordon, we respect your right to your opinion on the new Fourth Street Crossing development here, but where have you been for the past 15+ years?

The vision of a downtown Silverthorne started in 2005-06 with the new Silverthorne Economic Development Advisory Committee. We wanted to become something more than a camp for the workers on the Dillon Dam, Eisenhower Tunnel, Interstate 70 and a wide spot in the road to Steamboat Springs. We wanted a walkable downtown, but following the 2007-08 recession, development was unattainable.

We have proudly become a town of permanent population residents and workers for Summit County. Our forward-thinking town manager, along with his excellent staff and Silverthorne Town Council have and continue to work very hard to create a downtown Silverthorne and make it a reality. The town has been supported by unselfish residents who volunteer as Planning Commissioners, arts, Economic Development Advisory Committee and sports committee members. We do not have a personal property tax, so we must rely on sales tax revenues to operate. We embrace free market entrepreneurs. They bring jobs.

Breckenridge has been talking about building a parking structure for nearly 15 years. We actually have one – with elevators — and it will house a new transportation center. It could not be built underground because of the existing water table. It will be surrounded by mixed-use (condos, townhouses, hotel and market hall) and an outdoor plaza for such things as arts and craft festivals and community gatherings.

We are thankful for our town’s vision and the people who are willing to make an investment in it. We have a plan, know where we are going and how to get there. We are very proud of our town and those who are working to make it even a better place to live.