Letter to the editor: I’m really disappointed in Frisco Town Council for its recent decision

I am really disappointed that Frisco’s Town Council voted against our wonderful promenade in contradiction to the documented will of its residents (like me) for an unsubstantiated fear of some businesses that the promenade might “hurt” them.

Apparently these businesses did not fill out the survey or attend the available meeting to discuss this issue. As a Frisco homeowner, I responded to the questionnaire for our household, stating that the festive atmosphere as well as the public art included in the project were real positives for our community. People actually came from Breckenridge for the beauty and friendly atmosphere!

Automobiles have never added much to a picturesque mountain town, and luckily we have ample space to “store them” off Main Street. The promenade encourages walking and actual browsing — not task-based destination parking.

Also, Summit County Arts Council’s Arts Alive Gallery, with which I’m involved, located at First and Main streets, which was not on the promenade, benefited from the increased walking traffic when Main Street was closed.

Business was not as good last summer. I mentioned that in my survey, and our Summit County Arts Council president went to the in-person meeting to express this. I feel the will of the people of Frisco has been totally ignored in what is a really bad decision.