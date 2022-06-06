Letter to the Editor: I’m skeptical that a ban on AR-15s would solve our issues

Muzzle velocity and maneuverability make the AR-15 a deadly choice for mass shooters. However I’m skeptical that an outright ban would just be another market opportunity for the cartels. It won’t prohibit illegal access.

The fentanyl explosion is a perfect example. Gangs become the sales agents so background checks and other safety measures are lost.

Moving the purchase age to 21 and making parents liable if an unsecured weapon is used by their children seem like actions that could be taken by a divided Congress.