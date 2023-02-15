Letter to the Editor: I’m very proud that Summit School District wants inclusion

“I am not a political topic” headline just drilled it! Not an ideological or religious topic, either. I am a person.

I’m very proud that Summit School District board and superintendent — along with the majority of the community — are so strongly behind a simple idea: inclusion. That all students — regardless sexual orientation, ethnic background, economic or social status, etc. — are included, are welcomed, are valued just as they are. All! Same goes for school district teachers and staff and administration.

There seem to be those who can only look at issues like LGBTQ+ through the lens of religious or political ideology — or outright simple hatred. The suspect from Glenwood Springs providing himself as an example of exactly that; along with damned near infinite stupidity.

What’s sad is the extent to which there are folks like him in Summit County. What’s sad is there are those that cannot, and will not, embrace the ideal of inclusivity — constrained by whatever “values” they think are more important instead or that are dictated to them, somehow.

What’s even sadder is some of them are parents of kids. To be raised, as an innocent child, in such an environment is nothing short of intensely tragic. That’s the same crowd that (too often) regard their children as “their property.” What profound confusion!

What’s needed is inclusion and, with it, love. The Man had a thing or two to say about loving your neighbor like yourself. I don’t recall any conditions being put on that — love them, but not if they are LGBTQ+.

To proceed on that basis.

No, the district, as it stands, is not perfect. It will become more “perfect” if we all move towards inclusion, and love, and using that as a basis to drive out and away fear, hatred, racism, and bigotry.