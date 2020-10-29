Letter to the editor: I’m voting for Blanchard because I’m tired of lies
Silverthorne
For years, I spent summers with my siblings participating in Lake Dillon Theatre camp. It was a huge highlight not only because of the plays, but because of the people involved, including Josh Blanchard. He’s done an incredible job creating a vibrant theater and boosting business in Summit County.
I’m tired of lies in this country. I’m voting for Blanchard because he’s honest, good at business, runs an amazing theater and has an awesome family.
