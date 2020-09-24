Letter to the editor: Imagine if Obama had done the things Trump is doing

Imagine the column Morgan Liddick would have written if President Barack Obama had publicly ignored the assessments of the U.S. intelligence community about foreign interference in an election.

Imagine the column Liddick would have written had Obama stayed silent about Russia paying bounties to have American soldiers killed.

Imagine the column Liddick would have written if Obama had refused to condemn Russia for an assassination attempt on an opposition leader.

Imagine the column Liddick would have written if 200,000 Americans had died because Obama lied about a global pandemic. (More Americans died of COVID-19 during the Republican National Convention than died on 9/11.)

Now imagine that instead of praising a white supremacist would-be dictator, Liddick wrote those same columns about President Donald Trump.