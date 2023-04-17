Letter to the Editor: In response to gun violence, Republicans offer prayers
Frisco
Bruce Butler blames Hollywood and the left leaning media for the gun violence — how crazy.
In answer to the gun violence, Republicans offer thoughts and prayers and then pass laws to allow for open carry, concealed weapons and for teachers to be armed — oh my!
Butler, look to the right social media which promotes and supports violence. Fox Noise — it is not a news station but an entertainment station, check their license. Look to where so much of the violence is coming from: far right and white nationalists. And look to Trump who wouldn’t know the truth if it kicked him in the shins.
When will we vote out everyone who takes money from the National Rifle Association and vote to stop the sale of automatic rifles with high-capacity magazines that are appropriate for military use but not civilian use. Republicans that support AR-15s should be required to spend time — a lot of time — with the mutilated bodies of the poor children and adults who have been shot by these weapons that were designed only for use by the military.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.