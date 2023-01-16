Letter to the Editor: In response to Maarten Meinders’ recent letter to the editor

“Everyone is ignorant, only on different subjects,” Will Rogers once said. And the more I read your letters, Mr. Maarten Meinders, the more I see your ignorance.

You can be quick to cry foul by alleging the ad hominem fallacy, but yet you seem to believe correlation is causation regarding Biden and the current chaos at the border. Such a major problem must be described correctly, otherwise the proposed solutions will fail at best, or at worst, be inhumane. We are witnessing the harvest of empire. Many of the causes of this migration are the result of U.S. foreign policy. Where was your outrage, Mr. Meiners, when Presidents Carter and Reagan were turning Central America into a Dirty War zone and killing field?

“You say that you are Christian. If you are really Christian, please stop sending military aid to the military here because they use it only to kill my people,” said St. Oscar Romero, Archbishop of El Salvador, from a letter to President Carter. (Romero was gunned down weeks later while saying mass.)

I recommend Aviva Chomsky’s book, “Central America’s Forgotten History: Revolution, Violence, and the Roots of Migration.” Also, the book, “Harvest of Empire” by Juan Gonzalez. Regarding Haiti, see the documentary or book, “Black in Latin America” by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (Any one of these works is far more legitimate than the film, “2000 Mules” you recommended in your Nov. 24, 2022 letter to prop the theory of a fraudulent 2020 election). Good research will beget good development of solutions.

Finally, the “U.N. Says Mass Expulsion of Migrants at U.S. Border Violates International Law,” according to DemocracyNow.org . So who’s the law breaker?