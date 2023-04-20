Letter to the Editor: Increasing mountain access to youth is important

As we all know, skiing and snowboarding are a significant part of our culture, but unfortunately, many local residents do not have access to these sports due to various barriers. That’s why it is so inspiring to see SOS Outreach’s commitment to increasing mountain access for local youth while also delivering a multiyear curriculum focused on social-emotional learning, service to the community and developing a sense of belonging.

Thanks to partnerships with Keystone Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort, and Vail Resorts’ Epic Promise, nearly 200 youth who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to try skiing or snowboarding have been able to participate in these incredible programs this year alone. And with the support of local partners like Silverthorne Elementary School, Dillon Elementary School, and Boys & Girls Club of the Rockies, SOS Outreach is reaching the youth who will benefit the most from these programs.

What’s particularly striking about these programs is that they’re not just about teaching kids how to ski or snowboard. They’re about creating a sense of belonging and building positive relationships with mentors who care about their growth and development. As someone who cares deeply about our community, I believe that this kind of mentorship is more important than ever. Our youth need to feel that they are part of something bigger than themselves, and SOS Outreach is helping to make that happen.

I encourage all of our community members to support SOS Outreach and many other organizations in our efforts to help all youth feel like they belong in Summit County. Together, we can create a more inclusive and supportive community for everyone.