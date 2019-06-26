Letter to the editor: Informed citizens should know what’s in the Mueller Report

“No collusion.” “No obstruction.” “Total exoneration.” “Witch hunt.” This was the response of President Donald Trump to the conclusions of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election after Attorney General William Barr released a misleading four-page summary of the more than 400 page report.

Part 1 of the Mueller report covers Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Although Mueller did not conclude criminal conspiracy on the part of the Trump campaign, the depth and pervasiveness of Russian interference in our election are shocking. More shocking is that the president seems unconcerned about foreign interference, and has stated that if it happens again, he would consider using the information provided (he has recently tried to walk back this statement). This should raise alarm bells in every American.

Part 2 of the Mueller report addresses obstruction. Although he could not indict a sitting president, Mueller did not exonerate the president and laid out a clear case of obstruction. He suggested that it was the role of Congress to follow through with an investigation to hold the president accountable.

The report itself can be challenging to read. However, a stage production of the Mueller report, “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in 10 Acts” has been produced by Law Works, an organization which promotes nonpartisan support of our judicial institutions. This dramatic presentation features many prominent actors, including Annette Bening, John Lithgow, and Kevin Kline, who reenact key interactions between members of the Trump administration. This dramatization starkly illustrates Trump’s obstructive behavior and can be viewed in its entirety on the Law Works website or YouTube. I implore every American to watch this presentation. The decision to impeach, or not, requires that every American be well informed on a topic that will undoubtedly affect the future of our democracy.