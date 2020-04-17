Letter to the editor: Is a second wave of coronavirus coming this summer?
Frisco
I hope local and county health officials are prepared for the thousands of second homeowners and visitors who will be arriving in early summer. Many will be arriving from densely populated and high-risk COVID-19 cities and states. We can only hope they do not bring more virus cases to our communities. It would be a shame that this influx of people could destroy all the hard work that the full-time residents have endured.
