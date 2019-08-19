Letter to the editor: Is Frisco out of its mind with bag fee?

I just read about the Frisco ordinance to tax/charge 25 cents a plastic bag. Are they out of their minds? Does the town of Frisco need more funds, new trucks, more employees, more equipment? I think not. The next step is to fee everything: for each flush of our toilets, to get a drink out of our faucets. My answer to this is to shop in Dillon or Silverthorne. I encourage everyone else to do the same. The tax dollars I spend elsewhere will be more than made up by this bag fee, Frisco hopes.