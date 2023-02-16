Letter to the Editor: Is there anyone in Washington who can fix the mail disaster?

The U.S. mail is now the most talked about subject in Summit County, beating out the weather by a factor of 10, at least.

Here’s more to talk about amongst yourselves. During the last week, we have received 78 individual pieces of mail, most of them postmarked December 2022 — lots of Christmas cards, overdue bills, but thankfully no late medication as we won’t put the U.S. Postal Service in charge of our health when they can’t deliver pieces of paper in a timely manner.

We just got mail delivered that was in the U.S. Postal Service system for up to two months. Ben Franklin on a horse would be faster.

Is there nobody in Washington who can fix this disaster?

