Letter to the editor: It is normal for Australia to burn about every other decade

Australia is burning down. Well that’s a laugh. First off, Australia is some 70% desert, so I guess it is becoming a glass factory. Unlike Susan Knopf, who is an expert on climate change and Australian bush land, I am not. I was born and raised in Australia and have a cousin who grew up in the western district of Victoria on a sheep farm, ran a 5,000-acre sheep station with 30,000 head of sheep, would make Crocodile Dundee look like an immigrant and fought fires as a Country Fire Authority volunteer, so I reached out to Alan to find the facts. Alan said, and I quote, “Australia is not on fire but it makes good news.” Secondly, it is not global warming. We have had hotter days, hotter summers and worse droughts. The fault lies squarely with the greenies! Alan would cull the forest for wood for cooking, fires to keep warm and other necessities such as fencing the farm and, guess what, fire breaks. He now needs a permit to cut down a sapling let alone a tree. There is far too much fuel due to the asinine laws created by those who have no idea of the facts but push their ideology. I suggest you look up Ash Wednesday or Black Friday and realize that Australia burns about every other decade. It’s natural. My big concern is the imbalance of the population in the northern hemisphere compared with the southern. It is creating an accelerated shift in our magnetic north as the Earth tilts off its axis. If you believe that, then you believe the fires in Australia were started by global warming, Pacific Gas & Electric or Trump and not arson, lightening or other acts of God.