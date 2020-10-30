Letter to the editor: It is time that we truly have one person, one vote

Vote “yes” on Proposition 113 to elect the president by popular vote. As of Oct. 1 there were 4,158,895 registered voters in Colorado and 247,130 registered in Wyoming. That is 16.83 potential voters in Colorado for each voter in Wyoming. Yet, Wyoming has three electoral votes to Colorado’s nine. Thus, a Wyoming voter counts 5.6 times as much as a voter from Colorado in the presidential race.

The Electoral College was a compromise to encourage the smaller states to sign the Constitution. At that same time, states limited voting rights only to property-owning or taxpaying white males. How can anyone consider this fair?

It is time that we finally and truly have one person, one vote!