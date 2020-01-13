Letter to the editor: It’s deja vu all over again on senior issues

Yogi Berra once said, “It’s deja vu all over again.” The letters regarding senior housing and assisted living that have recently appeared in the Summit Daily News are reminiscent of the letters that appeared earlier this decade when the county’s ski areas cut back on their senior pass programs. Remember, “I think it’s outrageous,” and “We seniors built the ski industry.” Followed by, “I really don’t understand why people think they are entitled to discounted lift tickets because they are seniors.” Now we have, “We seniors have paid taxes, donated, volunteered and supported this community for many years to make this county great.” And “The need for senior housing and/or assisted living is an ill-considered and an inappropriate use of governmental support.” Yogi was right.