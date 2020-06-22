Letter to the editor: It’s important to keep Spanish-speaking community informed
Silverthorne
I would like to commend the Summit Daily for several significant and recent articles that directly affect all of us and especially our numerous Hispanic families in Summit County. Some of these significant articles are titled: “Thrift Stores open to serve community needs,” June 17; “Backbone of our workforce,” June18; “Falling through the safety net,” Shutdown hit Summit County Hispanic community especially hard, June 19; “Supreme Court rejects bid to end immigrants’ protections,” June 19; “Court rules for LGBT workers,” June 19; and “Parenting during the pandemic,” June 20.
This is an unprecedented time in the history of the USA where all people are affected. I believe that the Hispanic community is especially impacted by many current events.
I happened to pickup a copy of the Vail Daily on June 19 and noticed there were five pages printed in Spanish.
I hope that the Summit Daily will start printing articles in Spanish. This will enable Summit County’s non-English readers to be better informed on important current events.
