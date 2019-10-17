Letter to the editor: It’s important to offer differing views on opinion pages

Please keep Morgan Liddick’s column in the paper. Self-proclaimed “progressives” Linda Bush and Jim Callison, who both recently called for the removal of his column, are actually regressives who, like most left wing liberals, can’t stand to see conservative opinions opposing their enlightened view of the world in print. They can’t beat him, so delete him. You don’t hear conservatives beating the drum to remove Mike Littwin’s extremely biased anti-Trump, anti-conservative column from the paper, and you shouldn’t. Both sides of the political debate must be presented. If you disagree with Liddick’s opinion pieces, don’t read them, or write your own opinion piece on why he is wrong, but don’t take away a column conservatives enjoy reading just because it opposes your “progressive” ideals. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander — publish both or publish neither.