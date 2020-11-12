Letter to the editor: It’s impossible to get help with Vail’s reservation system | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: It’s impossible to get help with Vail’s reservation system

Monte Lowrance and Robin Blitzer
South Park

Vail Resorts must be so proud of their new skiing reservation system —  except that their system won’t recognize our email address which they actually send their resort information to.

So you try to create a new account, but the system won’t let you because your pass number already has an open account.

So you call the customer service number, but because of heavy call volumes, you’re on hold for 190 minutes, and when someone answers the phone, they hang up.

So you call the next morning at 8 a.m. when the phone lines open up to queue up, but again hold for over an hour.

So you use the chat line, but they respond because of heavy volumes, if they don’t respond by 7:30 p.m. you should try again tomorrow.

Wow! What a long, strange trip this winter might become.

Letters to the Editor
