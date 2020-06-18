Letter to the editor: It’s time for change in the 5th Judicial District

It may be hard for most of you to understand the problems with the current 5th Judicial District as most of you luckily don’t have dealings that bring you on the inside. Please take the word from someone who has been on the inside and practices daily within the system. The current administration for the most part has been plagued by turnover. Attempting to help people with mental health problems and addictions has been unbelievably slow and difficult due to this turnover. The staffing problems at the District Attorney’s Office sometimes requires double to triple the time to work through resolutions for people who need help and assistance.

Additionally, this office seems to have one tool: a hammer. If you only have a hammer, everyone starts to look like a nail. Social studies show, over and over, that restorative justice programs have much better positive statistics when dealing with reducing recidivism and creating positive relationships within the community. The current administration has resisted every attempt for progressive change, and as we all see, it is time for change!

It is time for Braden Angel to be voted into office. Angel has the experience, has worked with victims and has a direct connection with mental health issues. Please mail in your ballots, and vote for Angel.