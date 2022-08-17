Letter to the Editor: It’s time for the American electorate to vote ‘character first’ for all elected positions

In a January 1838 speech in Springfield, Illinois, Abraham Lincoln stated: “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad.”

Not long ago I read a book by Fergus Bordewich, “America’s Great Debate.” It focused on the events that fostered the Compromise of 1850, which helped lay the foundation for the Civil War. I was amazed by the similarities of the rancor in that Congress and what we experience today. If you struck the names: Clay, Douglas, Calhoun, Webster and inserted Pelosi, McConnell, Schumer and McCarthy, it would read shockingly similar. That’s how divided and dysfunctional our government has become.

When we have a president obstructing the peaceful transfer of power that separates us from third-world countries, I am uncertain of our country’s future.

When we have numerous politicians excusing that president’s conduct and asserting that the election was “stolen” with zero supporting evidence, I am uncertain of our country’s future.

When we have members of Congress openly questioning the rule of law, suggesting bias in the FBI actions and asserting that they are “planting” evidence, I am uncertain of our country’s future.

How does this all end? Badly? We as the electorate must not blindly accept statements by those running for election or re-election that are not grounded in fact. Shame on us for letting the noblest experiment in self government in the world be represented by less than honorable patriots. We must elect men and women who put the country first and political ambition a distant second. We also desperately need term limits, regardless of party.

Reclaim our democracy in November and join me in voting “Character First.”