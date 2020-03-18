Letter to the editor: It’s time to look past politics and work together

With many urging to avoid partisanship during the COVID-19 crisis, I was very disappointed in Rabbi Joel Schwartzman’s attack on the president. Dr Fauci explained that the failure in the supply of testing was a system failure caused by the fact that hospitals and health agencies had no way of forecasting the extent and rapid expansion of virus cases. The president was quick and decisive in restricting travel from China even though it was criticized by Democrats at the time. He also should recall President Barack Obama’s slow reaction to MERS.

It’s time for people to look past politics and work together.