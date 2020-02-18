Letter to the editor: It’s time to put a halt to Summit County’s egregious land grabs

Susan, Susan, Susan. All politics begin local. So please start thinking local.

While reading your column on the Fiester Preserve, I found myself finally agreeing with something you wrote — until your last paragraph. Why do you need to bring national politics into a local issue?

What we are facing here is a rogue Summit County manager (who should be forced to resign) and a couple of clueless and complicit county commissioners (who fortunately are term limited later this year) operating as a cabal and misusing Summit County taxpayer funds to buy up private land at ridiculous prices and threaten homeowners with eminent domain. They always use “feel good” terminology as the basis for their arguments. This time it is “senior” living — another red herring.

If one digs deep enough into facts, you will find that less than 5% of the world’s population can live at this altitude their entire life. So why are they even considering a senior living facility for less than 5% of the population? One word: Power!

At least your husband understands and supports protecting the Fiester Preserve and other conservation easements.

These county leaders are “drunk” on nearly $120 million of tax dollars being collected through 2029 as a result of the passing of the 1A “omnibus” and 5A tax measures the past few years. These new property taxes have and will continue to raise the cost of living and rental housing for local workers. Even local workers are starting to understand this.

It is time to put a halt to our Summit County manager and commissioners egregious land grabs with our tax monies which were to be used for other purposes.