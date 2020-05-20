Letter to the editor: It’s time to reopen playgrounds and get back outside
Frisco
Please open Summit County playgrounds. Kids need to be outside. So do their parents.
Sunlight will help kill the virus on playground equipment. Hand sanitizer and hand-washing will do more. Parents can help kids keep physical distance.
Other outdoor sports should be allowed, too. Physical distancing can be achieved in the dugout with softball and baseball. Tennis already is distanced.
Let’s get people outside doing things in the open air.
