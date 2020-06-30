Letter to the editor: It’s time to return to a culture of life in America

Probably the greatest day in American history was July 4, 1776, when 53 British citizens signed the Declaration of Independence, a document stating they were no longer accepting King George as their ruler. Abraham Lincoln thought it was the most important document ever created. The people signing were placing a hangman’s loop around their own necks for the next seven years. Not a single one of the 53 ever recanted their decision to rebel against the tyranny that enslaved them.

America was the first and only nation that was dedicated from the first minutes for freedom to all of its citizens. And this was because of our Judeo-Christian belief that we were all created equal by our creator with certain unalienable God given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. From our very first moments, we were a free and equal people.

We kept that sacred trust until January 1973 when seven men of the Supreme Court struck down the protection of human life if that life was still in a mother’s womb: A woman was given the legal man-given right to kill her own child. The culture of death was brought to millions of unborn children in America, especially to those of minority races.

We can do away with the evils of the culture of death by bringing protection with our American law to all American humans of all ages and of all ethnic groups and all backgrounds. We have the art and science to know that humans of all ages and in all conditions are “so wonderfully made” in God’s image and likeness. We can return to the culture of life.

We can do one more thing as God blessed Americans. We can do as Christ told us: “Love one another as I have loved you.”