Letter to the editor: It’s time to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously

I have been monitoring this coronavirus as it is spreading around the globe. This is dangerous stuff. The coronavirus is one of those phenomenal bugs that could take the lives of millions before it runs its course.

The medical world in the U.S. is doing everything it can to isolate those infected so that this virus remains contained, but if this situation gets out of hand, each of us could be impacted in a life-threatening way.

At flu season, doctors encourage people to wash their hands more frequently, be aware of what is occurring in their locales, even buy and wear surgical masks, especially if they are flying. If masks serve to prevent the spread of a deadly disease, then I’m all for purchasing and wearing them, no matter how weird that might seem.

Too often, I get disgusted by people who don’t sneeze or cough into their elbows, who openly spread their colds or flu. I even have been known to say a sarcastic “thank you for sharing” to those who cough or sneeze on me. Most of the time, however, these people just ignore me. I think they do this because either they never learned the rules of good hygiene or they just don’t give a damn about anybody but themselves. But if this coronavirus takes a wider hold, so to speak, coughing and sneezing reputedly are the primary vehicles for the spread of this terrible plague.

I’m not a doctor, though I do know something about medicine. I maintain that we must not be glib about the coronavirus. To do so might not just be foolish; it could become fatal. It’s why, among other things, the stock market has been roiling lately and airlines have cancelled all flights to China. It’s time to take the coronavirus seriously.