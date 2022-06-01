Letter to the Editor: It’s time we all connected on a deeper level as a community

I appreciated Paul Olsen’s Opinion article last week about the importance of taking small steps to connect with people who may have different identities and perspectives.

You will have the chance to do this here in Summit County this summer via The People’s Supper. The People’s Supper is a national movement which utilizes potluck suppers to build trust among people who might not ever meet otherwise.

Founders of the Suppers believe that “social change moves at the speed of relationships; and relationships move at the speed of trust.” Discussions, in small groups around a dinner table, center on common human experiences, such as “who are your people?” or “share a time when you did not feel welcomed into a group; and a time when you did feel welcomed.” No politics, no religion.

The Summit Interfaith Council is organizing four such suppers, all of which are from 6-8 p.m., and everyone brings a favorite dish to share. They are: June 16, at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Dillion; July 21, at the Senior Center in Frisco; Aug. 18, at Dillon Community Church; and Sept. 15, at the Angler Mountain Boat House in Silverthorne.

We held four of these suppers before COVID, and participants reported that they enjoyed meeting new people and talking together. There will be more publicity about these Suppers, and you may register through Eventbright by searching “come share a meal with thoughtful people.”

It will be a good time to come together after the last two-plus years of national trauma.