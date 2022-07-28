Letter to the Editor: I’ve kept out of the fray on many debates, but the Dillon Post Office is a real issue

I know next to nothing about short term rentals or health care. I’ve kept my mouth shut, closed my computer and stayed out of those discussions. I have tried to learn something about those issues, but I thankfully am not all that impacted by them.

Flame me if you will, but I like Bob Dylan’s lyrics and songs more than I do his voice. I stayed out of that back-and-forth as well.

But about the Dillon Post Office, I shall say that I am sorely aware of the postal system’s inability to operate in the black. The fact that one set of doors to that facility has been broken for, at least, the last two weeks; the fact that I believe that I saw two boys fishing in that hole that has been in the driveway for well over four months; the fact that the Dillon Amphitheater parking has flowed into the post office’s parking lot, leaving those of us who might want their mail on concert nights out of luck — all of these issues leave me grateful that, at least, the place operates at all and that I do get my mail.

Thank you to the overworked, under-loved people who work at the Dillon Post Office. I am grateful for their efforts and wish that more could be done to alleviate the conditions under which they work. And as for the locked doors and hole in the driveway, may the log jam be broken soon and these things get their remedies. As for the overflowed parking absconding with nearly every space, I would judge that that might constitute a federal offense for which there will not soon be enforcement.