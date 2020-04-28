Letter to the editor: I’ve tried to join town boards with no success

Ken Gansmann was correct in saying I hadn’t done much. (Anyone can get ideas by channeling if they sit down, meditate and contemplate or listen.)

One of my excuses is that I had three major concussions in my youth: hit by a car when I was 4, fell backward off a flat-topped garage roof 12 feet onto concrete and fell over 30 feet when my gloves slipped off a bag swing. These left me with almost zero ability to remember names, a necessity if you want to lead a crusade or a handful of protestors.

But I ain’t dead yet. Here’s what I’ve been up to. I thought you’d never ask:

Applied to town of Silverthorne Economic Advisory Board twice. Turned down twice.

Applied for membership to town of Silverthorne Art Advisory Board three times. Turned down thrice.

Was on town of Silverthorne Sport Committee. Quit when committee was not interesting in building a community garden.

Spoke before town of Silverthorne citizen comment period at least four times. No action on my suggestions.

Wrote, illustrated, created poetry as preface to each chapter of my book “Gordonstown: A new Design for America.” (And gave copies to town council.)

Tried to promote love for skiing and outdoors with three books on Alpine.

Instructor at Keystone and Vail.

Experiments in environmental sculpture (still building my foam dome).

Articles via United Press International hit Rome, London, Mexico City and city papers across the U.S.

Designed and built Xanadu: A House of Tomorrow in Wisconsin Dells. Thousands paid admission to view my environmental sculpture for seven years.

Designed and built two environmental sculptures on my property (gazebos) on the Blue River.

Designed my dream house The Blue Chateau on the Blue River. (To be built in summer 2020?)

And too many other things to list.